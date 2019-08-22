Ballentine Partners Has Raised Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding by $316,080 as Stock Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Increased Its Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 119,382 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 106,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 2.08M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 4.03M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 82,976 shares to 291,340 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary invested in 10,480 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5.74% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 37.89 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,432 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5.83 million shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 124,399 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 155,830 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Brown Advisory reported 22,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 500 shares. 331,000 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has 0.18% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 22,575 shares. The New York-based Cv Starr & Communication Inc Tru has invested 3.36% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Rh Dinel Counsel has 0.47% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability has 34,688 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 192,373 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 66,970 shares. Moreover, Fsi Group Ltd Liability Company has 8.09% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Rampart Mgmt reported 22,909 shares stake. D E Shaw And Comm has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 15,400 shares. 25,454 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Umb National Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,985 shares. 2.99M were reported by State Bank Of America De. Css Il owns 9,524 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 508 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 171,761 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 203,000 are held by Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.16% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).