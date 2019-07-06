Ballentine Partners Has Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; iA Financial Inc. (TSE:IAG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Indstrl Alliance Ins (TSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Indstrl Alliance Ins had 2 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $61

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 2042.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 12,257 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 12,857 shares with $955,000 value, up from 600 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $106.33B valuation. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other divisions. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers various individual insurance services and products, including life, car, leisure vehicle, home, mortgage, critical illness, disability, personal accident, and other group insurance products; and residential mortgage loans, registered retirement savings plan loans, registered education savings plan (RESP) loans, auto loans, and investment loans.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 87,397 shares traded. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 7,829 shares to 241,845 valued at $45.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 123,920 shares and now owns 1.73M shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt accumulated 33,421 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 457,030 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,705 were reported by South State. 36,955 were reported by Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department. 45,682 are held by Lvw Lc. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 292,795 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc invested in 3,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc holds 0.24% or 10,000 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Semper Augustus Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 172,724 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 209,286 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 28,108 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Com reported 60,011 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, June 10. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, January 11.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $3.50M were sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

