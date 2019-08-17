Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $350,460 as Stock Value Rose; As Unifi (UFI) Valuation Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Upped by $1.32 Million Its Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 69,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 97,493 shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES VIEW, SEES S-T PROFITABILITY HURT; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company accumulated 0% or 89,744 shares. Comerica Bank has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 37,730 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested 0.01% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 87,025 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 48,852 shares. 462,067 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 12,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 22,407 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 27,600 shares. Prelude Capital Lc has 4,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 44,699 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 122,124 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $155.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $593,604 activity. Shares for $215,276 were bought by Bishop Robert J.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,203 shares to 120,494 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.