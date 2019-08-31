Ballentine Partners Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.78 Million; Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding by $6.02 Million; Shares Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 02/04/2018 – Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -presidency; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data leak; 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 38,944 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 36,429 shares. 986 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 23,190 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 457,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 42,000 shares. One Trading Lp accumulated 4,243 shares. 72,401 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,796 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 579 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Travelzoo’s stock plummets to pace Nasdaq losers after earnings results – MarketWatch” on October 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelzoo: Technology Rollout Will Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Get Caught Short In Travelzoo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2014.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Smart Christian Alexander, worth $78,047.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Lp owns 42,000 shares. Bender Robert And Associate accumulated 4.4% or 53,833 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,953 are held by Staley Capital Advisers. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,229 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical owns 20,342 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,429 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 2,391 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr invested in 0.63% or 28,924 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 1,368 shares. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 13,640 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Credit Investments Ltd stated it has 5,000 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.71% or 84,842 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).