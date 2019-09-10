Ballentine Partners Has Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $896,481; As Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Leuthold Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 33,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 120,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 87,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 46.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $232.88. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,854 shares to 626,217 shares, valued at $40.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 82,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,340 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 3,161 shares to 18,804 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 90,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,934 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).