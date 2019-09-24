Ballentine Partners Has Lifted At&T (T) Position By $594,528; Geron (GERN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Ballentine Partners Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 67.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 18,016 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 44,745 shares with $1.50M value, up from 26,729 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $274.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 20.99 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 158.45% above currents $1.42 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Needham. See Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 57.77 million shares or 0.48% less from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare holds 0% or 72,596 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 111,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Int Gp reported 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 41,000 shares. 500 were accumulated by Hm Payson. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 138,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 0% or 15,900 shares. 9.64 million are held by Vanguard Inc. Virtu Llc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 174,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Mgmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) or 10,048 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN).

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $267.56 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 480,428 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 22/03/2018 – so when a stock is only up a few % it’s manipulation $GERN- look what this guy who says he is a financial adviser writes:; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article –

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) stake by 19,199 shares to 800 valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 25,152 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Bank Of Omaha has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 1.73% or 148,224 shares. Moreover, First Business Svcs has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Den Berg Management I invested in 124,518 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors holds 1.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,979 shares. Contravisory Management owns 1,277 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,793 shares. Penobscot invested in 102,923 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Rh Dinel Counsel owns 16,393 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests holds 17,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 15,520 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 150,263 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Lc reported 277,562 shares. Essex Fin Svcs has 1.45% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,589 shares. Moreover, Monetta Services has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,000 shares.

