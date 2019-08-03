Ballentine Partners Has Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; American Century Companies Has Cut By $17.03 Million Its Icu Med (ICUI) Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2664.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 7,994 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 8,294 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 300 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $113.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

American Century Companies Inc decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 28.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 71,264 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 181,040 shares with $43.33M value, down from 252,304 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $255.95. About 105,152 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Monness. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 5. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 22,625 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. American Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,970 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winfield Associate stated it has 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited stated it has 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 32,672 are owned by Arrow Fincl. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.39% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 1,441 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 2,046 shares. Graham Management LP invested in 160,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 289,437 shares stake. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 17,876 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IEUR) stake by 106,298 shares to 137,779 valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 15,197 shares and now owns 178,151 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 25 shares. Brinker Capital has 5,768 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 9,889 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 243 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has invested 0.1% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.31% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 39,110 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 4,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 26,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors Incorporated accumulated 7,872 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,118 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 75 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 34.40 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ICU Medical CFO Announces Intention to Retire from CFO Role After Close of FY19 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate VONV To Hit $124 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.