Ballentine Partners Has Increased Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $907,018; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Boosted Stake in Foot Locker (FL) as Share Value Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 5.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 3.17 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 45,607 shares to 308,087 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,217 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 231,418 shares to 220,392 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,142 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).