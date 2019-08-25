Ballentine Partners Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.35 Million; As John Deere (DE) Share Price Rose, Markel Has Decreased Its Holding by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.99 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,574 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability. Mathes Inc owns 20,242 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amp Ltd invested in 0.08% or 87,235 shares. Tealwood Asset reported 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Quantres Asset reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild Inv Il owns 15,178 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc reported 0.66% stake. Vestor Cap Limited Liability holds 300 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Assetmark stated it has 653 shares. Ci Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sei Investments Com reported 92,567 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 267,410 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Company has 10,863 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,000 shares to 188,100 shares, valued at $44.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mngmt stated it has 215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Haverford Services holds 4,880 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.24% or 9,077 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,199 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,842 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co holds 3,594 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,185 shares. Raymond James Serv Incorporated holds 341,878 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 1,839 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 447,962 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.86% or 135,082 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 67,766 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

