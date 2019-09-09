Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $386,199; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose While Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Position

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.67M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.79M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares to 32,535 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na accumulated 0.33% or 1.01M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Secs Group Inc accumulated 18,650 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.05% or 9,812 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,941 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.2% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 209,500 shares. 811 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 230,383 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 27,734 shares. 23,571 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company. Moreover, Corbyn Inv Management Md has 4.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 140,115 shares. L S reported 0.2% stake. Tompkins holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 1.95% or 312,635 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares to 119,382 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 67,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 16,010 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 128,403 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 366,300 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4,866 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,430 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,755 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.51% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Country Trust Bancorporation has 544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates reported 2,320 shares. 28,803 are held by Burns J W Communications New York. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 3,239 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 334,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,070 are held by City Hldgs. Qs Investors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 27,136 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,426 shares.