Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake By $476,523; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Sentiment Is 0.75

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment is 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 3 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in Citizens Holding Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 260,665 shares, up from 259,013 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 30.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 6,732 shares with $1.08M value, down from 9,729 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 34,132 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Acg Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,193 shares.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $97.11 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 450 shares traded. Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) has declined 2.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CIZN News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIZN); 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS HOLDING CO CIZN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.09% Vs. 3.03% Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: Total Assets $976M at March 31, Down 1.7% Vs. Prior Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 Citizens Holding 1Q EPS 36c

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 33,203 shares to 120,494 valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 30,770 shares and now owns 53,510 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.16% above currents $165.29 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

