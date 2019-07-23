Ballentine Partners Has Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 48.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 13,154 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 25,311 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $90.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 2.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. See Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $68 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity. Miller Adam L also sold $1.14 million worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRNT or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Joins Forces with Sandler Training to Launch Exclusive Sales Training Content Subscription – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 188,112 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,616 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 4,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc holds 13,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.31% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 432,815 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 53,633 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 24,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 17,704 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 663,151 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Nicholas Prtn Lp holds 98,132 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 63,075 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 4,366 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.60 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Friday, March 22. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,400 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 27,383 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com holds 1,857 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M Holdings invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com owns 95,922 shares. Art Advisors has invested 0.65% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.3% or 9.04 million shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 14,881 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ci Invs invested in 991,243 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Old National Bank In holds 19,303 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 66,196 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Rech Glob holds 4.20M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.