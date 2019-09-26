Ballentine Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in At&T (T) by $594,528; Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $518,238

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 28,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 23,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 52,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 3.21 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 67.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 18,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 44,745 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 26,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,656 shares to 107,285 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (Put).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 31.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 124,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 217 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.99% or 130,575 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 44,904 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 34,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,482 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Meeder Asset owns 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 4,828 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited accumulated 12,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 70,603 shares stake. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 422,146 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 41,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rite Aid, Enphase Energy, and New Media Investment Group Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DMRC, DXC, ENPH and EVH among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baltimore reported 13,481 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.47% or 377,484 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc reported 23,750 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 120,942 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca stated it has 1.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Inv Llp invested in 0.06% or 159,700 shares. 7,825 were accumulated by Hamel Associate. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 12,753 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.71% or 3.52 million shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 44,622 shares. Yakira Capital Management invested in 83,929 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Brighton Jones invested in 49,402 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 10,913 shares to 12,973 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,584 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.