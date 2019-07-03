Ballentine Partners Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position as Stock Declined; As Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Share Price Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Stake by $8.84 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 2.54 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.53 million shares to 9.03 million shares, valued at $92.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 29,877 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank accumulated 74,849 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 917,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 23,668 shares. Moreover, Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 143,527 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 126,533 are held by Balyasny Asset Lc. American Intll Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% or 2.28 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,530 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital owns 347,832 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Natixis Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peavine Limited holds 2,600 shares. Blair William & Comm Il owns 276,777 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. At Retail Bank stated it has 2,297 shares. 9,066 were accumulated by Fiduciary Company. Research Com holds 35 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,561 shares. Cap Investment Limited Company reported 0.39% stake. Clean Yield has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt holds 41,600 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.02% or 159 shares. Country Bancorporation stated it has 1,181 shares. Verity Asset stated it has 2,645 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.37 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 76,780 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $103.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).