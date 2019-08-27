Ballentine Partners Decreased By $350,460 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Shorts Raised By 23.63%

Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) had an increase of 23.63% in short interest. NRIM’s SI was 51,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.63% from 41,900 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s short sellers to cover NRIM’s short positions. The SI to Northrim Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 172 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 47.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 4,234 shares with $385,000 value, down from 8,128 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 339,280 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.78% above currents $107.42 stock price. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, March 18. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $84 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11800 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, August 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $111 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,832 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $17,600 was bought by Hanneman Karl L. 281 shares valued at $9,962 were bought by Schutt Aaron Michael on Wednesday, August 14. 700 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares with value of $23,779 were bought by Karp David W. Shares for $20,299 were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy on Thursday, May 23. McCambridge David J bought 743 shares worth $25,351. $24,857 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by SWALLING JOHN C on Thursday, May 30. Another trade for 715 shares valued at $24,668 was made by DRABEK ANTHONY on Wednesday, May 29.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company has market cap of $246.30 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.