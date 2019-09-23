Ballentine Partners Cut Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake by $7.97 Million; Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Price Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 226,728 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80,000, down from 60,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 10,948 shares to 19,149 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 35,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 1.31% or 128,706 shares in its portfolio. Diker Management Limited Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.08% or 210,572 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,127 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,186 shares. 158,723 were reported by Albion Fincl Ut. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 7.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.17% stake. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dudley Shanley Inc holds 52,164 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 525,513 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt One reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,031 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Essex Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 41,619 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 64,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). American Intll Grp Inc Inc invested in 23,459 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Street Corp accumulated 653,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 262,503 shares in its portfolio. 235,576 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 60,900 shares. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 0.37% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 46,254 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation reported 217,324 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 295,017 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 129,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,032 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.