Ballentine Partners Cut Its Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased By $15.50 Million Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 775,000 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 5.57M shares with $115.00M value, up from 4.79M last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) stake by 99.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 59,960 shares as Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 600 shares with $80,000 value, down from 60,560 last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Call) now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 1.16 million shares to 12.51 million valued at $283.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 74,488 shares and now owns 298,486 shares. Target Hospitality Corp was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity. The insider GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC bought 81,368 shares worth $1.68 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 171,583 shares. Assetmark invested in 2,652 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 197,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 3,325 shares. Meeder Asset owns 35,471 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 165,747 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd has 60,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 230,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 14,440 shares. 10,097 were accumulated by Profund Lc. Rhumbline Advisers has 276,921 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 147,085 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 15,100 shares. Telemus Ltd Company holds 159,677 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 159,086 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Retail Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 10,291 shares. Srs Invest Management Limited accumulated 1.97 million shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,007 shares. King Wealth accumulated 84,749 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Incorporated owns 68,450 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 354,835 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Tru Fl reported 55,222 shares stake. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Bank owns 19,247 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares.