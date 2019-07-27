Ballentine Partners Cut Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $476,523 as Share Value Rose; Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 86,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,338 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 231,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Telephone And Data Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 634,474 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 67,766 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 99,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 483,705 shares. 985,490 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 21,245 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 57,809 shares. Barton Management owns 4,000 shares. Blue Fin Inc owns 6,218 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Park Natl Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 167,190 shares. 1,500 are held by Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 9,522 shares. Wallace Cap holds 1,790 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dana accumulated 0.02% or 3,175 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa stated it has 205,623 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 2.34% or 3.47M shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Data Takes Center Stage – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ethiopia premier’s aide named to lead restive Amhara region – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Placing Too Much Emphasis On the Effects of Import Duties – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34,440 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TDS and US Cellular to release first quarter operating results on May 2, 2019 and host conference call on May 3, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.36M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.