Ballentine Partners Boosted Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $907,018; Capital Planning Advisors Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,894 shares to 4,234 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Investments has 2.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.09% or 3,905 shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,459 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has 7,167 shares. Winfield Associates reported 0.13% stake. 10 reported 235,368 shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 3.14M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 10,181 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 5,235 were reported by Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. First Citizens Bancshares Tru has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schroder Invest Mgmt owns 1.18M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp accumulated 27,069 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,374 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

