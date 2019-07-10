Ballentine Partners Boosted By $10.26 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered By $339,920 Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2172.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 54,305 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 56,805 shares with $10.79M value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $202.89. About 5.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 40.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 8,935 shares with $503,000 value, down from 15,005 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 534,560 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Ltd has 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 282,181 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 109,498 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin And Company Tn stated it has 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services reported 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 25,729 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,128 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,500 were reported by Park Circle Co. Moors Cabot invested in 177,718 shares. Rench Wealth Inc accumulated 40,065 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 14,880 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,410 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (ICF) stake by 3,879 shares to 113,913 valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 82,976 shares and now owns 291,340 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 19,785 shares to 34,535 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 16,260 shares and now owns 326,343 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.65 million for 18.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21.