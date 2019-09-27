Ballard Pwr Sys New (BLDP) Stake Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp; Ack Asset Management Upped Position in Uscr (USCR)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 251,938 shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP) by 137.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.10% . The institutional investor held 172,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, up from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 79.73% up from the average. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Used in Successful Yanmar Boat Test to Support Development of Safety Guidelines in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors (BLDP); 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 01/05/2018 – BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS GETS ORDER FOR 40 FUEL CELL MODULES; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Ballard Power Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avedro Inc by 52,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 343,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.01% or 49,163 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 155,630 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 17,900 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 321,694 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global reported 10,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,800 are owned by John G Ullman And. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.04% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 922,428 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 472,200 shares for 5.91% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.22% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 9,938 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.08% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).