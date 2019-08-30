Ballard Pwr Sys New (BLDP) Holding Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Stake by $906,750

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 1.95M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.10% . The institutional investor held 242,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 174,706 shares traded. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 07/03/2018 Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Closures March 7, and March 12-16; 27/03/2018 – March 28th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP); 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ballard Power Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS ORDER TO POWER VAN HOOL BUSES IN GERMANY

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,995 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 3,222 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,245 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 13,975 were accumulated by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 12,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 65,043 shares stake. Provident Mngmt Inc owns 380,377 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,265 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Guardian has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 47 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Argent Communication invested in 0.28% or 41,539 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 15,899 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead & Galapagos Close Research & Development Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.