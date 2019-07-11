Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Comparison side by side

Both Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems Inc. 3 10.66 N/A -0.14 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.68 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -8.9% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -57.7% -24%

Risk & Volatility

Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capstone Turbine Corporation are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Ballard Power Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.58% and an $3.75 average target price. Competitively Capstone Turbine Corporation has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 156.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, Capstone Turbine Corporation is looking more favorable than Ballard Power Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 11.9% respectively. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballard Power Systems Inc. 15.32% 13.61% 12.94% 36.17% 21.52% 60.67% Capstone Turbine Corporation -3.63% -12.38% 2.04% -2.88% -41.16% 34.64%

For the past year Ballard Power Systems Inc. was more bullish than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ballard Power Systems Inc. beats Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.