Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Cognex (CGNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter's $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Ballard Power Systems Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 183,406 shares traded. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 21.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 168 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 119 decreased and sold their positions in Cognex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 153.84 million shares, down from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cognex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 102 Increased: 102 New Position: 66.

Joho Capital Llc holds 16.39% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation for 1.91 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 727,350 shares or 5.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 4.87% invested in the company for 9.47 million shares. The Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Llc has invested 4.31% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.62 million shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year's $0.32 per share. CGNX's profit will be $40.68 million for 43.94 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $40.68 million for 43.94 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 63,840 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 34.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cells worldwide. The company has market cap of $946.86 million. The Company’s power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. It currently has negative earnings. The company's power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ballard (BLDP) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.8% – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fueling The Market: Q&A With Ballard Power’s CFO And Director Of Investor Relations – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Ballard Power Systems vs. Plug Power – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.