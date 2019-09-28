Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Holding By $584,600

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 7,900 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 103,200 shares with $7.65 million value, down from 111,100 last quarter. T now has $66.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Ballard Power Systems Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 1.43 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cells worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. It currently has negative earnings. The company's power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications.

More notable recent Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Ballard's 3-Year Share Price Performance Positions the Company in Toronto Stock Exchange's Inaugural 'TSX30' – PRNewswire" on September 26, 2019

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.88% above currents $77.56 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool" on September 26, 2019