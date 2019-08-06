Ballantyne Strong, (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s Insider, Fundamental Global Investors – Llc Paid for 22966 shares of the Company; Highpoint Resources (HPR) Shorts Lowered By 3.97%

Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. HPR’s SI was 21.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 22.34M shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 19 days are for Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s short sellers to cover HPR’s short positions. The SI to Highpoint Resources Corporation’s float is 19.92%. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 1.05M shares traded. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL & OPERATING RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Huber Capital Mgmt Buys 3.3% of HighPoint Resources Corp; 26/03/2018 – HPR SEES YR PRO FORMA PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES 11.0-11.5 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES YR CAPEX $500M TO $550M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – GFW Energy XI Buys 47% Position in HighPoint Resources Corp; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING GUIDANCE AND 2019 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 11/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – WILLIAM M. CRAWFORD TO POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2019 Capital Expenditures $575M – $625M

The stock decreased 12.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 27,202 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) has declined 47.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M; 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo; 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ballantyne Strong Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTN); 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/03/2018 – Ballantyne Introduces Luxury, Artisanal Limited-Edition Collection

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.81 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 37 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.33 million activity. 6,708 shares valued at $20,204 were bought by Fundamental Global Investors – LLC on Thursday, June 6. Roberson Mark D. had bought 2,000 shares worth $3,871 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 6.54 million shares or 0.05% more from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). 997,238 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 21,129 shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Carroll Finance Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 5,285 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 78,538 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp owns 17,861 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Renaissance Technology Lc reported 566,129 shares stake. 109,920 are owned by Bridgeway Mngmt Inc. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN).

The insider Fundamental Global Investors – Llc of Ballantyne Strong Inc acquired some 22,966 shares of the public firm having a market value of $69,328 US Dollars based on a stock price of $3.0 a share. Mr. Fundamental Global Investors – Llc right now holds 3.72 million shares, accounting for 25.59% of the Company’s market cap.