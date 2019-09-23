Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Photographic Equipment & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Ballantyne Strong Inc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.80% of all Photographic Equipment & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ballantyne Strong Inc has 6.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.55% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ballantyne Strong Inc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballantyne Strong Inc 0.00% -40.10% -21.10% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ballantyne Strong Inc and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ballantyne Strong Inc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average N/A 642.29M 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ballantyne Strong Inc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballantyne Strong Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The potential upside of the competitors is 35.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ballantyne Strong Inc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballantyne Strong Inc 8.43% -8.28% 26.91% 84.36% -47.1% 146.09% Industry Average 4.89% 0.00% 26.91% 46.49% 0.00% 85.43%

For the past year Ballantyne Strong Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ballantyne Strong Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ballantyne Strong Inc’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.65 and has 1.25 Quick Ratio. Ballantyne Strong Inc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ballantyne Strong Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that Ballantyne Strong Inc is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ballantyne Strong Inc’s peers are 51.50% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Ballantyne Strong Inc’s competitors beat Ballantyne Strong Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cinema and Digital Media. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems. This segment markets and sells its products directly to theatre exhibitors, as well as through value added resellers. The Digital Media segment provides end-to-end digital signage solutions, including hardware, software, content distribution, management, network monitoring, and field services. It also offers video communication services and solutions, such as design, integration, monitoring, maintenance, and installation for the government and corporate markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions provide enterprises with the infrastructure necessary to communicate, collaborate, train, and educate employees. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.