Ball Ord (BLL) Valuation Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Stake by $716,000 as Shares Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Ord (BLL) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 12,911 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 19,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Ord (NYSE:MDT) by 8,785 shares to 37,626 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Cl A Ord (NYSE:ACN) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,778 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

