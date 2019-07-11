Ball Corporation (BLL) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Comparing side by side

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) compete with each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ball Corporation 58 2.03 N/A 1.44 43.50 WestRock Company 38 0.55 N/A 2.90 12.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ball Corporation and WestRock Company. WestRock Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ball Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Ball Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than WestRock Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ball Corporation and WestRock Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6% WestRock Company 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Ball Corporation has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WestRock Company’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ball Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, WestRock Company has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. WestRock Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ball Corporation and WestRock Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ball Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 WestRock Company 0 1 1 2.50

Ball Corporation’s downside potential is -5.23% at a $66.75 consensus target price. WestRock Company on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 14.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that WestRock Company looks more robust than Ball Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ball Corporation and WestRock Company are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 87.4% respectively. 0.5% are Ball Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of WestRock Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ball Corporation 0.9% 7.15% 13.24% 28.41% 62.96% 35.95% WestRock Company -1.78% -3.33% -4.34% -18.27% -38.83% -0.85%

For the past year Ball Corporation had bullish trend while WestRock Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ball Corporation beats WestRock Company.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.