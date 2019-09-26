Ball Com (BLL) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Holding; Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Stoneridge (SRI) Position by $387,283

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 31,639 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 44,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 43,620 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Ball Corp Com (BLL) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 314,168 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.99M, up from 288,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,903 shares to 70,849 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 4,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,171 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 4.16 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc reported 6,499 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 70,364 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 0.03% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gp accumulated 0.08% or 5,969 shares. Bailard reported 0.17% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fifth Third State Bank has 6,029 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division holds 0.14% or 13,945 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 23,876 shares. Cap Lc reported 65,027 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 18,658 are owned by Bb&T Securities Lc. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 34,611 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 1.66 million shares. Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0% or 10,128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen And Limited Company stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Blackrock reported 1.97 million shares stake. American Intll Inc reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 136,593 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 791,262 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 4,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% or 29,005 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability has 1.40 million shares. Nwq Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% or 691,565 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, New York-based fund reported 9,620 shares. 45,186 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.93 million shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 31,580 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 13,578 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NYSE:NEWM) by 40,000 shares to 87,600 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.