Ball (Call) (BLL) Shares Rose While Paloma Partners Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Highland Capital Management Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $4.32 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 88,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 151,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 239,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (BLL) by 58.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 26,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 45,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Ball Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 626,272 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703)

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17,542 shares to 117,433 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings by 18,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2,081 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 142,778 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc reported 122,263 shares. Northstar has 25,385 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 88,589 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 607,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 244,838 shares. Plancorp Limited Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,541 shares. Azimuth Mgmt owns 222,352 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 70,000 shares. Rockland invested in 0.03% or 5,942 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6,331 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.06% or 47,941 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,800 shares to 17,382 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:CAG) by 17,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Ball’s Q4 topline beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.