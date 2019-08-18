Ball (BLL) to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019; WEEDMD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WDDMF) Shorts Decreased By 62.73%

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:BLL) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Ball Corp’s current price of $79.63 translates into 0.19% yield. Ball Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.70M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall

WEEDMD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) had a decrease of 62.73% in short interest. WDDMF’s SI was 10,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 62.73% from 27,100 shares previously. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 110,459 shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WeedMD Inc. produces and distributes medical marijuana for treating patients in Canada. The company has market cap of $140.79 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $60 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.16% below currents $79.63 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6800 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $26.44 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 52.18 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.