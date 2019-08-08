Ball (BLL) to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019; Manning & Napier (MN) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:BLL) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Ball Corp’s current price of $75.29 translates into 0.20% yield. Ball Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Manning & Napier Inc (MN) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 24 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 19 cut down and sold their equity positions in Manning & Napier Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 7.44 million shares, down from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Manning & Napier Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 29,982 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) has declined 47.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $28.16 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $310,904 activity.

More news for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) CEO Marc Mayer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Scooting getting spendier: Lime hikes rental prices – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” and published on August 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. for 853,878 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 109,258 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 617,100 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,789 shares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Drops Bullish Stance On Ball Corporation – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Horizon Limited Co reported 3,632 shares. 3.88M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Co. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 88,398 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 14,617 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.18% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested in 4,267 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.44M shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Victory Cap Management holds 811,581 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 62,439 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06M.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7100 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Thursday, July 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8100 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $25.69 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 49.34 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.