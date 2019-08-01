Ball (BLL) to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019; Century Aluminum Co Has 1.31 Sentiment

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 64 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 49 sold and trimmed holdings in Century Aluminum Co. The funds in our database reported: 46.59 million shares, down from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 51 New Position: 13.

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:BLL) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Ball Corp's current price of $71.48 translates into 0.21% yield. Ball Corp's dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 2.80M shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $638.59 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 189,428 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 130,922 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7100 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, April 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.93 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 55.89 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 524,340 shares stake. 1.20 million are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 16,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney Company holds 0.21% or 57,442 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 107,961 shares. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 476,073 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 369,308 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Marsico Mgmt Lc invested in 97,319 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.21% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 52,224 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 70,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 534,679 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 325,443 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was made by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. The insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold 13,677 shares worth $725,018. 91,701 shares valued at $5.06 million were sold by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13.

