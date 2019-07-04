Ball (BLL) Stock Rose While Lapides Asset Management Decreased by $961,020 Its Position; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Telemus Capital Has Upped Stake by $1.95 Million as Valuation Declined

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.92M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.23M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential: Attractive 11.2% Yield, But Know The Big Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential: Tough Outlook, Small Investors Have On Blinders – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Kinross Gold, Zoetis, Avaya, New Residential Investment, Xcel Energy, and ICF International Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 36,785 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,003 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,768 shares stake. Invesco reported 1.71 million shares. Creative Planning holds 76,908 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Winfield Assoc holds 157,077 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 5,206 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 119,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ares Mngmt Limited Company owns 54,982 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 326,611 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 273,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 0.1% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 624,000 shares. Stifel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 20,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 6,096 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 258,965 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Saltzman David bought $236,139. Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Announces Its Five Most Sustainable Manufacturing Plants of 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale creates safety czar role after two deadly dam collapses – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp. downgraded at BMO on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball’s ‘Let’s Can Hunger!’ Food Drive Eclipses Record, Gathers Nearly 2 Million Meals for Those in Need – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).