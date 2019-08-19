Ball (BLL) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $109.12 Million; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Rose While Davis Capital Partners Has Increased Holding by $41.00 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 43,575 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 155,165 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 114,507 shares. Us State Bank De holds 38,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Lp has invested 0.28% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stieven Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.49% or 331,600 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,450 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 72,715 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Enterprise Svcs reported 28 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hood River Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% or 204,165 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management LP has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 879,515 shares.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.