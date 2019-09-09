Ball (BLL) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Upped Stake; Continental Advisors Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 26,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 44,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 7.19M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 97,319 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 91,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.84 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 38,000 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 374 shares or 0% of the stock. Corsair Mgmt Lp invested in 3.8% or 213,707 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 401,004 shares. Gideon Cap has invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 352,195 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 3.88M shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ls Inv Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.28% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Kemnay Advisory holds 0.3% or 24,237 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd reported 5,859 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 10,410 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc holds 200,061 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 354,032 shares to 217,163 shares, valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,951 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 32,558 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 19,262 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 2.00M shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Pl Advsr Limited Liability reported 20,000 shares stake. First Foundation reported 245,892 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 581,812 shares. 166,347 are owned by Veritable Lp. South State has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conestoga Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,741 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Company owns 36,048 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

