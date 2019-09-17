Ball (BLL) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Lowered Stake by $2.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Augustine Asset Management Lowered by $429,857 Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 1.20 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 39,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 329,555 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 369,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 293,081 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Economic Planning Gp Adv has 8,602 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.82% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.92 million shares. Summit Finance Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.9% or 44,045 shares. Hallmark Cap Management owns 47,211 shares. 2,500 are owned by Timber Hill Lc. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 212,805 shares. Panagora Asset owns 1.04 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.15% or 6,452 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 3,008 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,648 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 3.48 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.73% or 81,566 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 18,721 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bank stated it has 91,710 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.63 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Earns Seventh Consecutive Listing on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball disposes tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Agrees to Sell its Tinplate Steel Aerosol Packaging Facilities in Argentina – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 28,728 shares to 303,110 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 43,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,438 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).