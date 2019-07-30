Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose While Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $961,020; Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $2.21 Million; Stock Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.70 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 6.61M shares traded or 182.31% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 153,055 shares to 37,750 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 268,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,116 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).