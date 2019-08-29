Ball (BLL) Reaches $80.47 52-Week High; Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 32.55% above currents $32.63 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. See Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) hit a new 52-week high and has $86.10 target or 7.00% above today’s $80.47 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.72B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $86.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.87 billion more. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 484,656 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 263,380 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 175 shares. 6,541 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 9,823 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 14,592 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 18,922 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 13,396 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny reported 0.51% stake. Advisors Asset Inc invested in 4,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pinebridge L P has 0.02% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Prudential has 50,074 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Ltd Company holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 1,851 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company owns 3,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Triangle Securities Wealth has 0.15% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,070 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 631,174 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 180,096 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 103,493 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 42,933 shares. 6,264 were reported by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,422 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1.45M shares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Ball launches recyclable aluminum cup pilot – BizWest” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.21% below currents $80.47 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of BLL in report on Monday, August 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.