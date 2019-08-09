Ball (BLL) Reaches $76.83 After 7.00% Up Move; Prospect Capital (PSEC)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 61 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 71 reduced and sold their positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 215,770 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $26.24 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $82.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BLL worth $1.84B more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 20,451 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Com invested in 21,149 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability accumulated 4,267 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,722 are owned by Cibc Asset. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Pinebridge Invests L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moors Cabot stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Company reported 3,632 shares stake.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Response to Sealed Air’s Q2 (Almost) Makes SEE Stock a Top Bet – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity. The insider HAYES JOHN A sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06M.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $26.24 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 50.35 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 5 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by UBS. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 96,397 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $74.60M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.79 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 623,720 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Hill Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 84,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.4% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares.