Ball (BLL) Reaches $75.31 After 8.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Last Week

The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 596,897 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $25.00B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $81.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BLL worth $2.00 billion more.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -6.88% below currents $42.6 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13. See Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 123,002 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trinseo announces 3.3M share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trinseo set to join S&P SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trinseo S.A. Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $25.00 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 49.35 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Soared in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy makes renewables deal with AT&T – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Earns Seventh Consecutive Listing on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 5.56% above currents $75.31 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of BLL in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating.