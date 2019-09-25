Ball (BLL) Holding Has Upped by First Eagle Investment Management Llc; As Amphenol Class A (APH) Share Price Declined, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted by $517,465 Its Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Class A (APH) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 27,707 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.98. About 39,698 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 38385.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 89,046 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 31,971 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 276,759 shares. Ativo Lc accumulated 0.92% or 21,299 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ruggie holds 0.01% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Finance Architects Inc reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Conning reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has 210,984 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 200,874 shares. Prudential holds 280,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 22,600 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 383,824 were accumulated by National Pension Ser. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.24% or 815,744 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,350 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.