Ball (BLL) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $328,320 as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Beer (SAM) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 271.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 7,526 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 2,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $392.32. About 206,103 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 2.80 million shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares to 350,395 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Shares for $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A. $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 194,573 shares to 224,684 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,811 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.