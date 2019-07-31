Ball (BLL) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Franklin Resources Has Lifted Its Spartannash Co (SPTN) Holding by $1.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 81,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 656,519 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 574,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 218,547 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 27,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 129,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 2.18M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 137,204 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $85.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Westn Life Group In by 20,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,534 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 14,713 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd owns 193,672 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 131,877 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 26,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Private Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.85% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,103 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0% or 3,190 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 34,127 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 114,251 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. $725,018 worth of stock was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by HAYES JOHN A.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,217 shares to 2,393 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 132,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

