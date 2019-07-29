Ball (BLL) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $680,865; As Verizon Comms (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lifted by $5.39 Million Its Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 11,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,793 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.34% or 26,122 shares. Burney Communications reported 1.65% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). F&V Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signature & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legal General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 7,745 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 244,377 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 2.27% or 466,625 shares. Ftb owns 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,146 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,052 shares. 13,458 were reported by Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 4.95M shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,531 were reported by Arrow Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 4,267 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc owns 3,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 8,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.38M are owned by Spf Beheer Bv. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,159 shares stake. Adage Partners Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,064 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 32.17M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mrj Inc invested in 111,024 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 4.87 million shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 5,859 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 0.05% or 63,458 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,490 shares to 39,358 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 13,677 shares valued at $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C on Wednesday, February 6. 7,000 shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William, worth $371,886.