Ball (BLL) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Upped Its Thor Inds (THO) Position by $654,414

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 168.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 17,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 481,085 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 5,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 86,567 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, up from 80,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 739,666 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thomas White Intll Ltd owns 3,775 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has 0.22% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 2.05 million shares. Fosun Limited reported 7,610 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 29,700 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 3,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 903,281 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 135 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,852 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 17,600 shares. Palouse holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,879 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Company invested in 0.26% or 8,096 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 181,954 shares to 256,510 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,868 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Ball’s Q4 topline beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball – High Debt And Ambitious Management – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,571 shares to 152,001 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,713 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.