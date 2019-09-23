Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Position By $479,069; Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Baldwin Investment Management Llc holds 3,836 shares with $3.22 million value, down from 4,407 last quarter. Mettler Toledo Intl Inc now has $17.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $704.73. About 46,229 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc analyzed 789 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)'s stock rose 24.07%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 16,546 shares with $9.17 million value, down from 17,335 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $21.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $592.04. About 71,161 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0.36% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 12,489 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 1,155 shares. Choate Invest Advisors holds 1,244 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com invested 1.42% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 40,937 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.51% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 1,065 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 9,949 shares. 6,714 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Keybank Association Oh reported 1,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 30.86 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 23,284 shares to 44,331 valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,417 shares and now owns 660,538 shares. Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 159 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Reilly Fin Advisors owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 66,439 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.07% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 115,725 shares. 800 are held by Chatham Capital Gp. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 1,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).