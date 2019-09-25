Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Holding by $479,069; Knott David M Cut Holding in Cousins Properties (CUZ) as Valuation Declined

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $15.22 during the last trading session, reaching $690.99. About 174,121 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Knott David M decreased its stake in Cousins Properties (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 10,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121,000, down from 13,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Cousins Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na stated it has 737 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.13% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 12,388 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.06M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs owns 0.71% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 831 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 475 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Lc invested in 68,900 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 92 shares. Meritage Portfolio has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,771 shares. Penobscot Mgmt reported 250 shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 29,045 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.25 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.28 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 200 investors sold CUZ shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 446,753 shares or 99.89% less from 406.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 48,444 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 178,800 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 105,467 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 64,565 shares. Marco Invest Lc holds 0.06% or 10,001 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 3,665 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M invested in 0.05% or 3,357 shares. 5,977 are held by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership.

