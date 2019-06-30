Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $396,900 as Market Value Rose; Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Cut Stake by $678,600

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 736,143 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iridium (IRDM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Elon Musk’s Plan to Dominate Space-Based Broadband – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Boosts Satellite Data Reach With AWS Ground Station – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 624,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 74,025 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 83,326 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co reported 347,727 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Profund Advsr Limited holds 13,903 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 55,790 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,710 were accumulated by Utd Cap Finance Advisers Llc. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 16,084 shares in its portfolio.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $314,240 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Rush Parker William bought $90,780.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 27,100 shares to 49,100 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 1.04M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horan Capital Advsrs Lc owns 28,064 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 359,039 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,664 shares stake. 530,766 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Comm. 11,865 were reported by Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca accumulated 45,589 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt reported 454,513 shares stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt reported 11,263 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cap Of America owns 2,718 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Co holds 3.3% or 204,791 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Fincl Inc reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Middleton Ma has 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 44,385 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple (AAPL) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.